Wednesday morning fire at camp sees two fire trucks, one ambulance attend scene

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service battled a blaze on Gladys Avenue on Wednesday (Aug. 31) morning.

Abbotsford News reader Larry Forseth noticed black smoke coming out of an area where the unhoused gather and then spotted a significant fire.

Moments later AFRS arrived on the scene with two trucks responding. An ambulance also attended the scene, but at this time there are no injuries reported.

More to come.

