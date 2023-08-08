Victoria police officer hired as new chief of Abbotsford Police Department

Colin Watson has been named as the new Chief Constable of the Abbotsford Police Department. (Submitted photo)

An officer from Victoria will soon be Abbotsford’s new police chief.

Chief Mike Serr announced his retirement earlier this year, and the search was on for his replacement. This week, the Abbotsford Police Board announced that Colin Watson will assume the role on Nov. 15. He is currently serving as deputy chief constable with the Victoria Police Department, where he has served for more than 26 years.

Cst. Art Stele, media relations officer of the Abbotsford Police Department, said in a press release that Watson brings “an impressive background of policing expertise, including a comprehensive and unique range of leadership, management, and supervisory experience, both operationally and administratively.”

He holds a master of law from Osgood Hall Law School, a master of public administration from the University of Texas, a bachelor of arts focusing on criminology and administrative studies, and a designation as a chartered professional in human resources.

“I am honoured to be selected to lead the highly reputable Abbotsford Police Department and serve the city of Abbotsford.” said Watson. “I am excited to meet the AbbyPD staff, connect with the community, and build on the policing excellence already in place in Abbotsford. One of my objectives will be to ensure that decisions made by senior leadership serve to guide and support officers and staff working first-hand with the community.”

The search for Serr’s replacement began in March, was led by a third-party professional search firm and drew the attention of several candidates, provincially and nationally. Mayor Ross Siemens said the board was pleased with the high caliber of those who expressed interest in the position, and that it highlighted the “excellent reputation” the department has in law enforcement.

“AbbyPD is dedicated to supporting a growing and diverse community that is safe, inclusive, and connected and I am confident that Chief Watson’s extensive experience in policing, as a practitioner and leader, along with his progressive and collaborative approach will serve the department and community well,” Siemens said. “We are confident that chief designate Watson will lead the department into the next chapter of progressive policing, while staying strategically aligned to the ever-demanding public safety priorities of our growing and diverse community.”

READ MORE: Abbotsford Police Department Chief Mike Serr announces retirement

abbotsfordAbbotsford City HallPolice