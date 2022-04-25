Wanted man Alemayehu Townsend could be in the Lower Mainland, VicPD detectives say. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Wanted man Alemayehu Townsend could be in the Lower Mainland, VicPD detectives say. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police expand net to Lower Mainland looking for wanted man

Alemayehu Townsend wanted on several warrants for violent offences

VicPD major crimes unit detectives are expanding their search for wanted man Alemayehu Townsend to include the Lower Mainland.

Investigators have put the word out to other law enforcement agencies, media and Lower Mainland communities to alert them that Townsend may be in their area.

The subject of a notification on April 8, Townsend is wanted on several outstanding warrants for recent offences in Victoria that include forcible confinement, extortion, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He is described as a 19-year-old Black man standing 5’7” and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn the public not to approach Townsend if seen, and instead call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Cyclist struck in Sidney near library

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeVicPD

Previous story
Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage
Next story
Young Mission hockey star joins B.C.’s elite squad for famed Brick Invitational Tournament

Just Posted

Bull-riding was among the many activities at the return of the Live to Give overnight fundraiser at Yale Secondary on Friday (April 22). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Yale Seconday in Abbotsford raises $13K at Live to Give overnight fundraiser

Predominant Studios CEO Jacqueline Best is looking to shake things up in the music industry. (Submitted)
Abbotsford-based Predominant Studios making waves in 2022

A commercial vehicle inspection took place in Abbotsford on Friday (April 22), resulting in 14 vehicles being taken off the roads. (Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford Police Department)
Truck improperly transporting excavator is among 14 vehicles taken off Abbotsford streets

Mission’s Killian Wall has been selected as one of the top six defencemen in B.C., and will represent the BC Junior Canucks at the Brick Invitational Tournament this July.
Young Mission hockey star joins B.C.’s elite squad for famed Brick Invitational Tournament