Police have identified 21 year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto as the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond Oct. 2. (Courtesy of IHIT)

Police have identified 21 year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto as the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond Oct. 2. (Courtesy of IHIT)

Victim of fatal Richmond shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man: police

Shooting believed to have been targeted and gang-related

A young Toronto man has been identified as the victim of what is believed to have been a gang-related fatal shooting in Richmond Sunday (Oct. 2).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 21-year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto was the person killed. He and another man who was injured were shot at just past 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent.

The next morning, police found a burned-out vehicle in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey. It’s a pattern police have seen across the Lower Mainland in relation to gang activity.

Indeed, investigators in this case say they believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

They say they are identifying Jack in hopes of furthering the investigation and convincing anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the 8100-block of Sunnymede Crescent between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2, or the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey between 6:00 and 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITRichmond DistrictShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon man assaulted at anti-COVID protest
Next story
Surfer awarded more than $75K for 2×4 attack that drove him from Tofino

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers battle in NHL preseason action tonight (Oct. 5) at the Abbotsford Centre. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers dressing top names for Abbotsford preseason game

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr (left), on stage with Insp. Casey Vinet, addresses the crowd during the “Crime is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief” event on Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) at Tradex. (Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford Police Department)
Abbotsford Police chief addresses repeat offenders, violent crime and more

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Pop-up banner image