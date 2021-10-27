VIDEO: Victim airlifted to hospital after early-morning stabbing near Trans Mountain pipeline camp

The camp is off Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope, and two people were arrested

First responders were called out to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Camp on Laidlaw Road on Oct. 27 after a stabbing at or near the property. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed a stabbing happened near the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline camp on Laidlaw Road the morning of Oct. 27.

The camp is just off Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope, but even though the stabbing happened in the vicinity, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the incident was not connected to the pipeline.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds and is in serious condition.

The victim was apparently taken to by Air Ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Rail said two people were arrested and remain in custody.

“There is no danger to the public,” Rail added.