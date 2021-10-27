VIDEO: Victim airlifted to hospital after early-morning stabbing near Trans Mountain pipeline camp

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed a stabbing happened near the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline camp on Laidlaw Road the morning of Oct. 27.
The camp is just off Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope, but even though the stabbing happened in the vicinity, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the incident was not connected to the pipeline.
The victim reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds and is in serious condition.
The victim was apparently taken to by Air Ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.
Rail said two people were arrested and remain in custody.
“There is no danger to the public,” Rail added.
