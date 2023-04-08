Vehicle that caught fire at Chilliwack gas station in middle of night may have been stolen

‘It appears the vehicle may have been stolen and set on fire,’ says fire official

It is believed this vehicle that caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023 may have been stolen, said a fire official. (Brad Jensen/ Facebook)

A vehicle that caught fire in the early morning hours of Saturday may have been stolen, says a fire official.

Crews with the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at the Esso gas station at Vedder and Thomas roads in Chilliwack some time around 3 a.m. on April 8.

“It appears the vehicle may have been stolen and set on fire. The incident is now under investigation by RCMP,” assistant fire chief Mike Bourdon stated in an email to The Progress on Saturday morning.

The gas attendant was quick enough to shut off the gas to the pumps and safely evacuated the building, he added.

One pump at the gas station sustained heat damage.

“Our crews did a great job to quickly extinguished the fire and protected the structure.”

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

