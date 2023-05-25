UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford cleared

Delays and heavy congestion met drivers Thursday morning after incident west of Bradner Road

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 has slowed westbound traffic in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (May 25). /Drive BC Photo

UPDATE: The vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is now clear. Drive BC says delays due to heavy congestion can still be expected.

✅CLEAR – #BCHwy1 Westbound vehicle incident west of Bradner is NOW CLEAR. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #Abbotsford — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 on Thursday morning (May 25) has slowed traffic west of Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

According to Drive BC, drivers can expect delays and heavy congestion.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – Westbound vehicle incident west of Bradner is blocking the left lane lane.

Crews on scene. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/2jNNkW7SnR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2023

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic