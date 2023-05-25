A vehicle incident on Highway 1 has slowed westbound traffic in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (May 25). /Drive BC Photo

UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford cleared

Delays and heavy congestion met drivers Thursday morning after incident west of Bradner Road

UPDATE: The vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is now clear. Drive BC says delays due to heavy congestion can still be expected.

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 on Thursday morning (May 25) has slowed traffic west of Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

According to Drive BC, drivers can expect delays and heavy congestion.

Traffic

