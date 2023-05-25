UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford cleared

UPDATE: The vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is now clear. Drive BC says delays due to heavy congestion can still be expected.
✅CLEAR – #BCHwy1 Westbound vehicle incident west of Bradner is NOW CLEAR. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #Abbotsford
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2023
ORIGINAL STORY
A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 on Thursday morning (May 25) has slowed traffic west of Bradner Road in Abbotsford.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
According to Drive BC, drivers can expect delays and heavy congestion.
⚠️ #BCHwy1 – Westbound vehicle incident west of Bradner is blocking the left lane lane.
Crews on scene. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/2jNNkW7SnR
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2023
@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.