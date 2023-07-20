Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning (July 18) in Rosedale as arson. / Vladvictoria - Pixabay Photo

Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning (July 18) in Rosedale as arson. / Vladvictoria - Pixabay Photo

Vehicle fires in Rosedale suspected as arson: RCMP

Three vehicle fires from Tuesday morning are being investigated as arson by Agassiz RCMP

Agassiz RCMP is investigating three vehicle fires set on Tuesday morning (July 18) as arson.

Police responded to a call about vehicles on fire shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday along with Agassiz and Popkum fire departments on the 10200 block of Royalwood Boulevard in Rosedale.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that these fires were deliberately set and that this was a targeted incident,” Upper Fraser Valley RCMP’s Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a news release. “It is extremely fortunate that fire crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicles and it did not spread to the nearby residence.”

Those with information or surveillance footage are asked to call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 and reference UFVRD File #2023-28798.

@MissionRecord
newstips@missioncityrecord.com
Agassiz

