Vandalism damages Christmas park light display in Lower Mainland community

When an attempt to steal some lights apparently failed, power cords were cut into pieces

When securely fastened lights couldn’t be pried loose from the Christmas in Williams Park display in Langley — a portion of it seen here in 2021 — they were vandalized beyond repair. Damage was estimated in the hundreds of dollars by Barb Sharp, president of the non-profit group that puts on the annual drive-through event. (Langley Advance Times file)

When an attempt to pry loose some lights from the Christmas in Williams Park display in Langley failed, the electrical cords were cut up, vandalizing them beyond repair.

Barb Sharp, president of the non-profit Christmas in Williams Park Society, said the damage was discovered Monday morning, Nov. 21, four days before the drive-through event was set to open.

“Can you believe it? Already?” Sharp commented.

“We’ve lost quite a few off the back fence,” Sharp told the Langley Advance Times.

“I guess [the area was targeted] because it was out of sight.”

At least five “long commercial style” strings of lines had just been put up, Sharp said.

“They were zap-strapped and everything, so they couldn’t steal them.”

Damage is estimated in the “hundreds of dollars,” Sharp told the Langley Advance Times.

She called it “really disappointing.”

Sharp said the society plans to install security cameras in the future.

Located at 6595 238 Street in Langley, Williams Park has been hosting the by-donation annual drive-through display for more than 30 years. Money contributed helps to purchase lights for future displays.

This year, Christmas in Williams Park will be open to visitors beginning Friday, Nov 25 until Sunday, Dec. 12, open every night from from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will be drive-through only, with no reservations required this year.

Sharp is still looking for volunteer greeters, musicians, and carolers, with an online application form available through the “Christmas in Williams Park” Facebook page.

