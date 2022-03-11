27-year-old Megan Russell has been charged with assault with a weapon for throwing hot coffee on a Tim Horton’s worker in October 2021. (VPD photo)

27-year-old Megan Russell has been charged with assault with a weapon for throwing hot coffee on a Tim Horton’s worker in October 2021. (VPD photo)

Vancouver woman arrested for throwing hot coffee on Tim Hortons worker

The assault occurred on Oct. 20, 2021

Vancouver Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman who threw hot coffee on a Tim Horton’s worker back in October.

Surveillance video taken at the time shows the employee handing the woman the coffee, she then threw it at the worker’s face for no apparent reason.

“We understand how traumatizing it is when people become victims of random and unprovoked attacks,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “When these incidents happen, we do everything we can to fully investigate, gather evidence, and identify the people responsible.”

Police say evidence collected during the investigation, including tips received from the public helped them to identify the suspect.

Megan Russell has now been charged with assault with a weapon. The charges have not been proven in court.

READ MORE: 1,705 people victims of unprovoked assaults in Vancouver since September 2020, police say

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeVancouver Police

Previous story
Masks no longer required on TransLink, BC Transit or BC Ferries trips

Just Posted

The UFV Cascades have signed former Douglas College talent Courtney Anderson. (Douglas Royals photo)
UFV Cascades sign former Pacwest player of the year

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is holding a Dungeon and Dragons day camp over spring break from March 14 to 18. (Submitted photo)
Dungeons and Dragons spring break day camp offered in Abbotsford

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

The Golden Tree Farmworker’s Monument is located at 32320 George Ferguson Way, on the north side of the Clearbrook Library. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
My City Minute: Hope blooms eternal at Golden Tree monument in Abbotsford