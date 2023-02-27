A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigating

Vancouver police officers shot an innocent man with two rubber bullets and took him into custody before realizing he wasn’t the person they were after last week.

The department says officers were working off information that a man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a Calgary home invasion was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard on Feb. 22. That suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

However, the person officers twice struck with rubber bullets that day was not the person they were after. The Vancouver Police Department says officers released the innocent man at the scene soon after arresting him, and that he had to receive medical attention.

Senior officials at VPD have since apologized, according to the department, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will be investigating.

READ ALSO: Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities
Next story
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)
After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

The MEI Screaming Eagles Marching Band was among the entertainment during the Gift of Love Gala, a fundraiser for Canuck Place, held Saturday (Feb. 25) at Abbotsford Centre. (Submitted photo)
Gift of Love Gala in Abbotsford raises $615K for Canuck Place