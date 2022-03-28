Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

The assault near West Pender and Howe streets Sunday afternoon left an 18-year-old woman unconscious

Vancouver police tracked and arrested a Coquitlam man who allegedly sucker-punched a young woman in the city’s latest stranger attack on Sunday (March 27).

An 18-year-old woman was walking with her friend near West Pender and Howe streets shortly after noon when an attacker, unknown to her, randomly struck her unconscious.

“The victim had never seen the suspect before, and because the victim was looking away, she was unable to defend herself,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

Several bystanders, including a doctor, called 911 and offered their assistance to the woman, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Security footage was reviewed by and distributed to officers, after which a suspect was spotted in the downtown core about 40 minutes later and arrested for assault and breach of probation.

The 26-year old suspect had been wanted for a warrant issued by the BC-wide Mental Health Act. He was expected to appear in court Monday. His identity has not been confirmed as he has not yet been charged.

Over four people per day in Vancouver were the victim of a random, unprovoked assault from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021, Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet last October. In 28 per cent of incidents, the suspect appeared to have a mental illness.

We then reviewed assaults that were reported to the VPD from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021, and determined there were approximately 1,555 unprovoked stranger assaults involving 1,705 victims. 1,705. Let that number sink in. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 20, 2021

