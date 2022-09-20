The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating after a Vancouver police vehicle collided with a pedestrian Sept. 20, sending the latter to hospital with serious injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver cop collides with pedestrian while driving through Downtown Eastside

Pedestrian seriously injured; Police watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a crash between a Vancouver cop driving through the Downtown Eastside and a pedestrian sent the latter to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said information provided to it from the Vancouver Police Department indicates a police vehicle was being driven through the neighbourhood at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20). While moving eastbound in the 100-block of East Hastings Street, the driver collided with a pedestrian, VPD told the watchdog.

The pedestrian, a man, was seriously injured.

The IIO is asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

As an independent civilian oversight agency, the IIO is required to investigate any officer-involved incident that results in serious harm or death.

Vancouver

