FILE – A 787 Dreamliner is seen taking off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A 787 Dreamliner is seen taking off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver airport warns travellers to plan for delays due to climate protest

Anyone headed to the airport is asked to leave early

A group of climate activists are planning to shut down the main road leading to the Vancouver International Airport on Monday (Oct. 25) afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion said they are planning to close down Grant McConachie Way starting at about 4:30 p.m. The group has gained public attention in the past for blocking roads and bridges in Vancouver, including Grandview Highway on Sunday.

The protests is part of 14 days of planned demonstrations against fossil fuel subsidies.

In a statement, the airport said that it was working to determine how its operations would be impacted by the planned protest. Anyone head to the airport is asked to allow extra time to get there and consider taking the Canada Line.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver International Airport

Previous story
B.C. First Nation declare a mental health state of emergency
Next story
UPDATE: More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to stormy seas

Just Posted

The ambulance entrance at Chilliwack General Hospital on March 23, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two Fraser Valley care homes

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope has been closed since Oct. 20. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)
GoFundMe created to cover fines for Hope restaurant closed by authorities

Reflective “feathers” are being distributed in Abbotsford by the police department, ICBC and local schools to help keep pedestrians safe. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Reflective ‘feathers’ distributed in Abbotsford for pedestrian-safety campaign

On the one-year anniversary of the 2020 provincial election, former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has asked the B.C. Liberals to cancel his membership. Throness was ousted from the party ahead of election day 2020 due to controversial remarks. (File Photo)
Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA cancels BC Liberal Party membership one year after party ousted him