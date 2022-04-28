Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

READ MORE: ‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCOVID-19firefightersvaccines

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services to end gay ‘blood ban,’ bring in behaviour-based screening
Next story
Abbotsford school board budget information night ahead, consultation period closes

Just Posted

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)
Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

A fully automatic firearm, pistol, makeshift silencer and body armour were seized. (Neil Corbett/The News)
‘Blue fentanyl’ dealer in Mission sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun told a senate committee on April 28, 2022 that the region is in urgent and desperate need for funds from senior levels of government to upgrade its diking system and other flood-mitigation infrastructure. (City of Abbotsford photo)
Flood funds needed now, Abbotsford mayor and FVRD chair tell senate committee

Surrey-area sisters Talia Attieh, Lauren Attieh and Gabrielle Biemond, from left, are signed to play volleyball at the University of Fraser Valley this fall. (Submitted collage photo)
‘Major recruiting coup’ unites Surrey’s 3 Attieh sisters on university volleyball team