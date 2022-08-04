USAF Thunderbirds roar into Abbotsford for annual airshow

A CF-18, manned by Maple Ridge pilot, Cpt. Jesse Haggart-Smith, arrived in Abbotsford on Aug. 3 for the Abbotsford Airshow, which runs Friday through Sunday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds sure know how to make an entrance.

The popular flight team roared back into Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon. It was their first appearance for this weekend’s Abbotsford Airshow on Wednesday afternoon, pulling off a few flyovers across town before landing.

The Thunderbirds will perform on Saturday and Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

The officers and enlisted Airmen who make up the Thunderbirds embody professionalism and skill, says the Thunderbirds website.

Eight officers serve as their highly experienced pilots, and four serve in critical roles from medical support to public affairs. The more-than 120 enlisted members represent nearly 30 different career fields.

Their demonstration is a mix of six aircraft performing formation flying and solo routines. The four-ship Diamond formation showcases the precision and training of U.S. Air Force Pilots, as well as the gracefulness of the F-16. The two solos display the power and maximum capabilities of the mighty F-16 Fighting Falcon, a frontline fighter.

They were among the first to arrive, although several static displays are already in place. A CF-18, manned by Maple Ridge pilot, Cpt. Jesse Haggart-Smith, also arrived on Wednesday and a second one is expected on Thursday.

There are dozens of other performers and static displays that will make up the three-day airshow, which opens each day with a Skyhawks Flag Jump followed by the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday and close at 10 p.m. after the fireworks show.

Gates open on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit abbotsfordairshow.com.

