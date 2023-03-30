UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in Chilliwack

Police responded to Richardson Avenue and found man suffering from gunshot wounds

A man has suffered “serious injuries” following a targeted shooting in Sardis on Thursday, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

Police and paramedics were out in large numbers on Richardson Avenue near Blue Jay Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on March 30.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to hospital.

“This investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident,” said media relations officer Cpl. Martin Godard.

One neighbour in her back garden said she heard what sounded like two shots from her home, which backs onto Richardson.

Officers were knocking on doors and interviewing neighbours by 3 p.m.

“Officers are currently in the area securing evidence and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Godard said.

It happened just a few houses south of a childcare centre on the same street.

Richardson was blocked off between Circle Drive to the south up to half a block from Wells.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage in the general area of the 7000-block of Richardson Avenue of Chilliwack between 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit and quote police file number 2023-11995. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

