Vernon Fire crews are battling a downtown blaze affecting multiple structures. (City of Vernon/Facebook)

UPDATE: Vernon fire crews battling downtown blaze affecting multiple structures

On top of an apartment evacuated and the area blocked off, 932 BC Hydro customers without power

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

932 BC Hydro customers are without power because of the downtown fire.

The outage runs north to south from 30th Avenue to 25th Avenue and west to east from 38th Avenue to 28th Avenue. Power was lost when the fire started at 2:30 a.m.

BC Hydro is on scene.

Original

A large structure fire has broken out in downtown Vernon.

The blaze started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday as Vernon Fire Rescue Services were dispatched to the 2800 block of 30th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed structure fire, involving multiple buildings.

Fire services have every resource they have available on site, including help from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Residents that live in the Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precaution.

All members of the public are asked to avoid the area. The following roads are closed to all vehicle and pedestrian public:

  • 30th Street between 25th Avenue (Highway 6) and 30th Avenue;
  • 29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues;
  • 27A Avenue between Highway 6 and 28th Avenue.

On top of fire crews, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and city utilities are also on scene. The city has also deployed its Emergency Operations Centre.

More to come.

READ MORE: New North Okanagan committee accepting applications

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireOkanaganVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian band challenges Princeton’s Copper Mountain Mine owners over expansion
Next story
Teenager dies following mountain biking crash at Big White

Just Posted

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photo by Caroline Mostertman)
Funding approved for high-water warning system in Abbotsford

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge where this Chrysler 300 collided with three vehicles on July 8, 2023. (Sukh Mattu)
‘He looked right at me’: Langley victim tells story of head-on crash on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)
1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind was reported missing on June 29, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Chilliwack RCMP ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old man