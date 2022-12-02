University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Saanich police said the threat was written on a bathroom wall in Cornett building

A threat written on a bathroom wall drew a heavy police presence to the University of Victoria Friday (Dec. 2).

Saanich police were called Dec. 2 around 10 a.m. about a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall in the Cornett Building and quickly evacuated people from the building.

“We have since evacuated the building, and deemed it safe but remain on campus while we investigate,” Saanich police said in a statement.

The incident is eerily similar to a Nov. 30 at nearby Oak Bay High, where students were sent home early in an “abundance of caution.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay High students sent home after gun threat found on bathroom door

“While the message is similar to one found at a local high school a few days ago, we are unable to confirm at this time if the suspect(s) is the same,” Saanich police said in a statement.

We have cleared the Cornett Building and deemed it to be safe. We will be remaining on campus to conduct patrols of the area. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 2, 2022

Saanich police plan to continue to moniter the campus out of an abundance of caution.

Scary situation right now @uvic with Cornette building being evacuated and lots of armed police on campus pic.twitter.com/OclFml2DmM — Colin Macdonald (@colinmacdonald) December 2, 2022

Hearing reports of a bomb threat at @uvic. Sitting in class when heavily armed police ordered us out pic.twitter.com/Sz2ddpcBO7 — Nick Csillag (@NickCsillagg) December 2, 2022

.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department