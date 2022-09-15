UFV Student Union Society hosts Abbotsford mayoral debate

Event takes place Sept. 29 at University of the Fraser Valley

A mayoral debate takes place Sept. 29 at the Student Union Building at University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus.

The Student Union Society (SUS) at University of the Fraser Valley is hosting a debate for Abbotsford mayoral candidates on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The debate is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Student Union Building on the Abbotsford campus, 33844 King Rd.

To date, candidates Ross Siemens and Manjit Sohi have confirmed their participation. Also running for the mayor’s spot in the Oct. 15th election are David Pellikaan and Troy Gaspar.

The moderator for the event will be Hamish Telford, a professor in the UFV political science department.

The debate will be open to the public, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

