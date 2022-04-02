UFV aims to establish 22 awards for 22 deserving students in 2022 in 72-hour campaign

University celebrates 48th anniversary with three days of giving for student scholarships

Monik Jaura graduated from UFV in 2021. This year, UFV is launching a three-day campaign to help support students with more scholarships. (UFV image)

UFV is aiming to establish 22 awards for 22 deserving students in 2022 — in just 72 hours.

Monday, April 4 is UFV Founders Day and marks the 48th anniversary of the university being established as Fraser Valley College in 1974. To celebrate Founders Day, the university is hosting UFV Giving Days April 4-6.

UFV’s goal is to establish 22 awards for 22 deserving students in 2022 over these three days.

“UFV has such deep roots in the Fraser Valley. We are part of the community that came together 48 years ago to make sure students had post-secondary education available on their in our region,” said Anita Nielsen, Executive Director, UFV Advancement. “We hope the same community drive, passion, and commitment that helped found the university will help 22 students reach for the next step in their educational journey.”

UFV wants to help 22 students achieve their dreams by achieving their academic goals. Members of the community are invited to donate to an award, faculty, or program they care about, or to which they have a connection. Every dollar contributed will make a difference.

This year UFV Giving Days will focus on the following annual awards (click on each award name for more information):

UFV Cascades Athletics Leadership Award

UFV College of Arts Scholarship

UFV Faculty of Applied and Technical Studies Scholarship

UFV Faculty of Education, Community and Human Development Scholarship

UFV Faculty of Health Sciences Scholarship

UFV Faculty of Professional Studies Scholarship

UFV Faculty of Science Scholarship

UFV is also raising funds to support essential student services provided by Student Affairs and a new International Emergency Fund to support international students affected by humanitarian crises around the world, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Visit ufvgivingdays.ca to learn more.

READ MORE: UFV Cascades launching golf tournament to benefit student-athletes

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordCharity and Donations