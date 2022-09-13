UFV accepting nominations for 2022 Betty Urquhart Community Service award

The award has been given to 34 recipients since 1992 in memory of one of the first UFV employees

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is looking for unsung heroes deserving of the 2022 Betty Urquhart Community Service award.

The award recognizes someone who has made the Fraser Valley a better place to live, either through one project or a series of projects. It is named after one of the first employees at UFV, a woman who strongly believed in volunteering and giving back to the community.

“While Betty passed away in 1995, UFV keeps her memory alive by honouring a person exemplifying her commitment to life-long learning and community,” a news release stated. “This award is part of UFV’s commitment to changing lives and building community.”

Project(s) that earn someone a nomination must meet five points of criteria.

– The project must demonstrate UFV’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of its communities.

– The project must have had a significant impact on the community.

– The recipient of the award must have played a major role in the planning and implementation of the project.

– The project must have been undertaken at least partially as a volunteer endeavour and not as part of anyone’s salaried or contractual obligations.

– The project must have taken place at least partially during the immediately preceding twelve-month period.

Nominations should include a statement of the reasons for the nomination and supporting documentation. The award will be publicly presented at a university event with the names of award recipients and their projects displayed on campus and on the UFV website.

The award includes a monetary prize to be given to the recipient’s charity of choice.

The most recent winner was Joan Goosen, a clinical counsellor helping sexually exploited girls and women in Chilliwack through a non-profit organization she helped to found called PEARL (prostituted women exiting and renewing life).

Nominations for the 2022 award can be sent to Monika Vondras by Sept. 16.

Email monika.vondras@ufv.ca or phone 604-854-4502.

