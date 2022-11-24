Butterflies in Spirit founder Lorelei Williams (left), UBCIC representative Louisa Housty-Jones, and BCAFN representative Melissa Moses speak at a panel on ending violence against women in Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Butterflies in Spirit founder Lorelei Williams (left), UBCIC representative Louisa Housty-Jones, and BCAFN representative Melissa Moses speak at a panel on ending violence against women in Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

UBCIC, BCAFN call on VPD to release video of officers mocking sexual harassment

Officers filmed video while uniformed and on-duty, spread it throughout department

B.C.’s two largest Indigenous groups are calling for the public release of a video Vancouver police officers made, where they mocked an internal sexual harassment investigation.

The video’s existence was made public knowledge on Tuesday (Nov. 22), when the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner released its annual report on municipal police force misconduct cases.

In the report, the OPCC revealed that two Vancouver officers filmed a video of themselves uniformed, on duty and at the Cambie Street police headquarters in 2019 making fun of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within VPD. The video was then circulated throughout the force, including to a supervisor, none of whom addressed it sufficiently, according to OPCC.

Commenting on the discovery, Police Complaints Commissioner Clayton Pecknold described the video as “troubling misogynistic behaviour.”

READ ALSO: Tasing house guests, stalking exes: Annual report reveals B.C. cops’ misconduct

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and B.C. Assembly of First Nations is now calling for its public release.

“This is unacceptable, and it needs to be brought to light,” Melissa Moses, women’s representative for UBCIC, said Thursday, while speaking on a panel about ending violence against women.

She and the two other panelists spoke extensively about the connection between violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people and racism and sexism within police forces.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner for comment. Neither has responded as of publication time.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationssexual harassmentVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC Okanagan working with Lululemon to create next-generation fabric
Next story
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow

Just Posted

Archway Community Services staff member Vicki is surrounded by the toy donations that were dropped off at the 2021 Toys for Tots event at Abbotsford Centre. This year’s event moves back to the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Submitted photo)
10th annual Toys for Tots breakfast planned in Abbotsford

The new Abbotsford Lululemon location is set to open on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Lululemon grand opening set for Black Friday

A loud boom was reported from one side of Abbotsford to the other on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23). (Abbotsford News file photo)
Source of loud bang in Abbotsford a mystery – at least for now

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

Pop-up banner image