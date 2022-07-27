The UBC Body Program requires donations for critical medical teaching and research(KarinKarin/pixabay.com)

The UBC Body Program requires donations for critical medical teaching and research(KarinKarin/pixabay.com)

UBC Faculty of Medicine is facing a shortage in donated cadavers

The number of donations has dropped from 80-120 to 45-50 each year.

The University of British Columbia is facing a shortage of donated cadavers for its Body Program.

During an average year, the program receives between 80 and 120 donations, but as of late, its been between 45 to 50 annually, according to media reports.

First opening in 1950, the Body Donation Program operates in the Faculty of Medicine to teach and train students studying medicine, dentistry and related professions.

After closing during the pandemic, the program has now reopened and is in desperate need of new donations.

The program also accepts monetary donations.

People can register to be a body donor after they die, according to the university’s website.

“These donations will help to advance surgical training techniques and enhance progress in areas of medical research, the website reads.

“People who donate their bodies to the medical school can be assured that all human remains are accorded the dignity and respect that our society customarily grants the dead.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Doctors

Previous story
Lucki says tense meeting with N.S. RCMP after shooting spree ‘needed to happen’

Just Posted

Dave Sidhu has announced he will be seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council. (Submitted)
Dave Sidhu seeking re-election to Abbotsford city council

A proposal to develop the Cooper farm property on McMillan Road included more than 400 units of housing. The homestead section of the land will now have a ‘no-build covenant’ placed on it, according to the developer. (City of Abbotsford)
Cooper Farm development plan approved unanimously by Abbotsford council

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to Lower Mainland gang activity

Petland is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Facebook photo)
Petland coming soon to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre