An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard

An unidentified member of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles aircrew pets a dog on board his helicopter after the dog was airlifted from a sailboat that had washed onto rocks off Vancouver Island in a Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, handout photo. A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the USCG. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island

Sailor was left in a risky situation after his boat lost power and ran into some rocks Wednesday

A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.

The man and his canine companions were aboard a small sailboat off the southwest tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday when it lost power and was swept onto rocks.

A social media post from the coast guard’s Pacific Northwest sector says a helicopter crew from Port Angeles in Washington state responded to the emergency.

They winched the man and one dog from the sailboat and delivered them to Victoria for treatment.

It wasn’t until the crew returned to the wreck to assess possible environmental damage that the second dog was spotted.

The coast guard says the pet was safely lifted off the sailboat and reunited with its owner.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: House in Nanaimo that had power cut off destroyed by fire

READ ALSO: A snow-loving pig, a Ferrari-riding snake: Some of B.C.’s top animal stories of 2022

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriarescueU.S. Coast Guard

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford News celebrates 100 years
Next story
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, dies after long fight with cancer

Just Posted

Brothers Linden (left) and Marshall Erwin are now trying to figure out a good day to travel to Vancouver to receive a replacement stick after the one they originally got from Bo Horvat went missing on a Flair Airlines flight from Edmonton.
Vancouver Canucks stickhandle around siblings’ missing hockey souvenir

The Abbotsford News is celebrating 100 years of publication.
Abbotsford News celebrates 100 years

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding a $10 Christmas tree pickup in Chilliwack and Abbotsford to raise money for the Salvation Army. (Fraser Valley Junk Solutions submitted)
Fraser Valley $10 Christmas tree pickup food bank fundraiser

A new fountain in Mill Lake in Abbosford opened in June, as did a new dock in the northwest portion of the park. A long-term plan for the park is now being developed. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford council approves first stage of updated long-term plan for Mill Lake