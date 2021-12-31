UPDATE: One driver has died after two-vehicle collision on Abbotsford-Mission Highway

UPDATE:

The Abbotsford Police have issued the following update regarding aserious collision on Highway 11 last night (Dec. 31) which involved two vehicles. One of the drivers, who was rushed to hospital, has died.

According to the update, the driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man. The investigation into this crash continues, with all contributing factors being considered. No further information will be released at this time.”

***

ORIGINAL STORY:

Abbotsford Police are still investigating the scene of a serious collision within the northbound lanes of Highway 11, north of Clayburn Road. The incident took place today (Dec. 31) at about 1:50 p.m.

Abbotsford Emergency Services responded and upon arrival, located a two-vehicle collision. One of the drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The second driver was uninjured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with police.

Abbotsford Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation.

Highway 11 is currently closed north bound between Clayburn Road and Harris Road. Police say they will provide an update on its social media once the road reopens.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Highway 11 just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.