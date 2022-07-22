File photo

Two stabbed in Surrey overnight

It happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 13000 block of 101B Avenue

Two people were injured in a stabbing at a residence in Whalley overnight.

Surrey RCMP Const. Gurvinder Ghag said it happened at about 3 a.m. Friday, in the 13000 block of 101B Avenue.

She said police found a man and woman with injuries “consistent with stab wounds.

“First aid was rendered on scene, and both victims were transported to hospital, and are currently in stable condition,” Ghag said. “Early indications are that this incident stemmed from an altercation that preceded the stabbing.”

She said police are canvassing in the area, looking for CCTV and dash cam footage. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502.


