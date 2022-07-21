Two people shot in Chilliwack, RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Police were on-scene at McNaught and Yale roads, Air Ambulance on the way

Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack Thursday (July 21) near McNaught and Yale Road.

Police are advising residents of the area to stay inside their homes.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition, according to reports.

Air ambulances were on the way as of about 11:20 a.m.

RCMP were on-scene and four ambulances were called. A landing zone for Air Ambulance was being set up.

More later at www.theprogress.com as it becomes available.

