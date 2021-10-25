The Abbotsford Law Courts. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News file)

The Abbotsford Law Courts. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News file)

Two men plead guilty in relation to 2019 shots-fired incident in Abbotsford

Pair to be sentenced later for being in a vehicle knowing a firearm was present

Two men have pleaded guilty in relation to a 2019 incident in which an Abbotsford house was shot at and seven people were arrested in Langley.

Ravnoor (Robby) Kang, 26, and Bhupal Thandi, 23, each recently pleaded guilty to occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present.

They will both be sentenced at a later date in Abbotsford provincial court.

The incident took place June 6, 2019 at about 10:30 p.m. Police at the time said an unoccupied vehicle at a home in the 2700 block of Interprovincial Highway had been shot at.

Three vehicles fled from the area, and police located them heading west on Highway 1. They were tracked to Langley, with the assistance of the Air One police helicopter.

The drivers pulled over in a business parking lot on 72 Avenue in Langley. Police said seven young men were arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicles turned up a gun, cellphones, suspected drugs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking, police said at the time.

Just two days later – on June 8, 2019 – the same home was again targeted.

Police received reports at about 3 a.m. that shots had again been fired at the residence and at an unoccupied vehicle. Nobody was injured.

A pickup truck was believed to have been seeing fleeing the area, but no suspects were found or arrests made.

According to court records, Kang and Thandi were the only two people charged in relation to the incident on June 6, 2019.


