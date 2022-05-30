Two men charged with gas station robbery in Abbotsford

One of the accused, Scott Kuebeck, has several prior robbery convictions

Scott Kuebeck is shown here during his Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He was later sentenced for nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (KAM Productions photo)

A man who was previously convicted of several robberies and another who was charged in January with a shooting have now been charged in relation to a gas station robbery Friday night (May 27) in Abbotsford.

Scott Kuebeck, 33, and Adam Marton, 39, have each been charged with one count of robbery. Both remain in custody.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the robbery took place at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Sumas Way.

Walker said a lone man entered the store, showed a firearm, stole money and merchandise, and then left.

The staff member who was present was shaken but not hurt, he said.

A suspect and suspect vehicle were identified, and at 8 p.m., officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 31600 block of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford, east of Townline Road.

Walker said officers contained the residence and, with the help of a K9 unit, the two suspects were safely arrested.

He said, over the weekend, detectives with the major crime unit executed a search warrant at the home, and the file remains active.

Walker said the APD “remains committed” to holding responsible individuals who participate in violent crimes.

“In this case, within an hour of the reported robbery, officers were able to locate and safely arrest these two offenders, preventing them from continuing to victimize further citizens within our community,” he said.

Kuebeck was charged with 13 counts of robbery in early 2017 and pleaded guilty to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced in December 2018 to four years in prison and three years of probation, but was given three years’ credit for time already served.

Kuebeck produced a knife in five of the incidents, and in two of them he said he had a gun, although he didn’t.

In late 2020, he received a 15-month jail term for an incident in January 2020 in which he attempted to rob a woman at a bank ATM in Abbotsford.

Kuebeck claimed he had a knife and demanded money, but the woman told him she didn’t have any. He threatened he would stab her if she didn’t give him her purse, but she refused to do so.

He then ran off, but officers stopped him when they spotted him running down the street in dark clothes and a balaclava.

Marton was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following a shooting on Jan. 10 of this year at the Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way.

Few details were released about the incident, but police said a 44-year-old man was seriously injured.

Marton’s co-accused, Haman Lamar Louis Benamaisia, 36, was charged with aggravated assault.

Those charges are still making their way through the courts.



