Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Two-day heat wave expected for eastern Fraser Valley

Temperatures expected to reach highs of 35 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday

Enviroment Canada has issued a heat warning for the eastern Fraser Valley for Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 17 and 18).

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 29 to 35 degrees Celsius, with early-morning lows of 16 to 18 degrees.

The short-lived heat wave is expected due to a strong ridge of high pressure, with temperatures back to moderate levels on Friday.

Enviroment Canada advises people to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Visit healthlinkbc.ca for more information on heat-related illness and how to protect yourself or call HealthLinkBC at 811.

RELATED: New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

Breaking Newsheat warningWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

Just Posted

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Two-day heat wave expected for eastern Fraser Valley

The annual John Cannon Memorial Touch Rugby Tournament took over Abbotsford’s Bateman Park on Saturday (Aug. 13). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Half Backs and Half Wits win Abbotsford’s John Cannon Memorial Touch Rugby Tournament

Abbotsford's Abi Janzen receives her silver medal after backstopping Team BC to a second place finish in the box lacrosse competition at the Canada Summer Games. (Ashley Buston-White photo)
Abbotsford’s Abi Janzen, Team BC box lacrosse earn silver at Canada Summer Games

Jean Douglas-Webb of Abbotsford is participating in the Solidarity Cycle for the fifth time on Sept. 11. The event raises money for African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford cyclist to pedal in support of African grandmothers