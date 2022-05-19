Two charged with kidnapping after violent incident in Hope

RCMP responded to a report of someone uttering threats, and found a person had been held captive

Two people are in police custody following a violent incident in Hope on Sunday (May 15).

Around 6 p.m., RCMP received a report of someone uttering threats in the 400 block of Stuart Street. They arrived to find that a person had been held against their will inside a local residence for most of the day.

Weapons were used to hold the person captive, and after ensuring the safety of the victim, RCMP executed a search warrant on the residence and a vehicle.

Hope residents Mike Keith Gendron, 39, and Kathleen Mae Clackett, 43, were arrested.

The man was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release from a previous matter, and both suspects face multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with a weapon: uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; uttering threats to kill animal or bird, uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage; and mischief $5,000 or under.

They made their first court appearance May 16 and their next date is May 24 in Chilliwack.

Meanwhile, police are working with their partners in the Ministry of Children and Family Development to ensure the safety of any children involved.

“This investigation highlights that serious crimes against persons are an issue, even in a small community like Hope,” said Hope RCMP detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin. “Large investigations like this certainly take a toll on frontline officers. This investigation began at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening and investigators, who were on duty at the time of the report, were still in the police station working on the investigation at 10:00 a.m. the following day.

”Police in the community are dedicated to ensuring public safety and they are willing to work long hours and take time away from their families to ensure that investigations, such as this, are given the time, effort and investigation they require.”

