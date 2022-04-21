The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The head of the RCMP officers' union says it's time for a basic look at how the national police force can best serve communities across the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two charged after brandishing knife during Chilliwack Walmart robbery on Easter weekend

Man and woman quickly arrested across town by RCMP officer who identified the vehicle

Two people are facing charges after attempting to steal groceries from the Chilliwack Walmart over the Easter weekend and brandishing a knife at a store employee.

Shortly after 11 a.m., on April 16, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report from an employee that a robbery that just occurred at retail store in the 8200 Eagle Landing Parkway.

Front-line officers responding to the scene and identified a vehicle and suspects linked to the alleged robbery, broadcasting descriptions to police patrolling in the area.

“The report involved a man and woman who allegedly left a supermarket without paying for a cart of groceries,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “When challenged by an employee, the man allegedly pushed the employee and brandished a knife before the pair packed the groceries into a silver Pontiac Sunfire and drove away.”

RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP seek robbery suspect caught on security video

RELATED: Flexible Vancouver thief re-arrested days after pilfering 47 pairs of yoga pants

Within the hour, Rail said a patrolling officer saw and stopped the Sunfire travelling on Vedder Road near Promontory Road where the two suspects were arrested by police.

Michael Knipstrom, 42, of Ridge Meadows, and Jennifer Hunink, 41, of Campbell River, are each charged with one count of theft under $5,000. Knipstrom is also charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The pair have been released from custody pending future their next court date on May 10.

“The immediate response of RCMP front line officers, together with timely collection and dissemination of the vehicle and suspects descriptions were key to the arrests,” Rail said.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a non-emergency crime in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer online click onto https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and CourtsCrime

Previous story
‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College
Next story
2 B.C. cities have longest clinic wait times in Canada: Report

Just Posted

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Reptiles galore at club’s annual spring show in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)
Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.
Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)
Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools