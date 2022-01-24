Two Abbotsford prisons have total of 85 COVID-19 inmate cases

Pacific and Matsqui institutions each have more than 40 cases

Pacific Institution is the second prison in Abbotsford to declare a COVID-19 outbreak . (Abbotsford News file photo)

Another Abbotsford prison is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Pacific Institution and Regional Treatment Centre – a multi-level-security facility – has had 43 positive cases since Jan. 17, according to the federal government webpage detailing inmate testing and cases.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the medium-security Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford has grown from the 28 inmate cases announced on Jan. 19 to a total of 42. The first case was recorded on Jan. 14.

The webpage does not list whether any employees, or how many, might have tested positive for COVID-19 nor do the press releases issued by Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The agency has said it is closely monitoring the situation at each prison, and measures are in place to minimize the spread.

RELATED: 28 inmates at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford test positive for COVID-19

All in-person visits are temporarily suspended. The CSC said other options are available for inmates to connect to family and support networks.

The CSC said all staff are being provided with personal protective equipment, including medical masks, respirators, and face shields.

All inmates are provided with medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells, the agency said.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the sites is continuing, they added.

The CSC said, to date, 91 per cent of inmates have received at least one dose, 89.2 per cent have had two and 11.7 per cent have had three. The facility has a capacity for 428 inmates.

At Matsqui Institution, 79.3 per cent of inmates have had one vaccination, 75.4 per cent have had two doses, and 44.6 per cent have had three. The facility has a capacity for 438 inmates.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19prison