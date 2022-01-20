Twelve people test positive at Abbotsford’s Bevan Lodge care facility

Fraser Health reports all individuals are in self-isolation, working to prevent further infection

A total of 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford’s Bevan Lodge.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Bevan Lodge in Abbotsford.

Nine residents and three staff members at Bevan Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bevan Lodge, located at 33386 Bevan Avenue, is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Trillium Communities. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

FH has worked with Bevan Lodge to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. They are also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

FH has implemented the following measures:

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

During this time, FH has additional presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support each facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

