People travel at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A cabinet order enforcing mandatory vaccinations at the Canadian border will be allowed to expire at the end of the month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People travel at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A cabinet order enforcing mandatory vaccinations at the Canadian border will be allowed to expire at the end of the month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border

PM to let order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at Canadian border expire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.

The news was confirmed by two senior government sources, who spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The federal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Masking rules for airplanes and trains are not contained in the same order and will be discussed separately.

The federal cabinet is meeting this afternoon but cabinet approval is not required to allow the order to expire, as the version agreed to in June said it would expire on Sept. 30.

The order that is expiring also affects mandatory and random testing for international travellers.

RELATED: Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

RELATED: Canadian study builds on link between long COVID and autoimmune diseases

CoronavirusJustin Trudeautravelvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Charges laid in 6-month-old Lower Mainland slaying
Next story
Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry

Just Posted

An Archway Welcome team waits to welcome Afghan refugees. (Submitted)
Archway welcomes 198 Afghan refugees to Abbotsford

A house fire on Feb. 28 in Abbotsford. Firefighters are pushing for the city to hire more people so they can increase the number of firefighters available at any time in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford firefighters sounding alarm over lack of resources

The Fraser Valley Conservancy is holding an online sale of native plants until Sept. 25. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley Conservancy holds online sale of native plants

Last year’s series of atmospheric rivers that caused widespread destruction across southern British Columbia caused $675 million in insurance loses, according to an insurance representative. (File photo courtesy of Emcon)
Insurance industry representative calls for better B.C. flood mapping