Trio arrested in Chilliwack for stolen vehicle after ‘alert’ citizen calls in suspicious activity

Mounties say all three were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, taken into custody

Chilliwack RCMP say three people were arrested in Chilliwack and taken into police custody after a resident was concerned enough to report some suspicious activity.

It was called in to Chilliwack RCMP as a report of a “possible stolen vehicle” by an “astute” citizen in the 46700-block of Chilliwack Central Road, on May 31, at 8:30 a.m., said RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

”Members of the Chilliwack RCMP attended and determined that the vehicle was, in fact, stolen and that two men and a woman were in the area, and possibly associated to the stolen vehicle,” Vrolyk said in a release.

Questioning by officers revealed that all three individuals were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

”The trio were subsequently arrested and held in custody to await their court appearances.”

Investigation into the stolen vehicle continues, Vrolyk added.

