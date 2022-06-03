Three suspects arrested in stolen vehicle investigation. (Black Press)

Trio arrested in Chilliwack for stolen vehicle after ‘alert’ citizen calls in suspicious activity

Mounties say all three were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, taken into custody

Chilliwack RCMP say three people were arrested in Chilliwack and taken into police custody after a resident was concerned enough to report some suspicious activity.

It was called in to Chilliwack RCMP as a report of a “possible stolen vehicle” by an “astute” citizen in the 46700-block of Chilliwack Central Road, on May 31, at 8:30 a.m., said RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

”Members of the Chilliwack RCMP attended and determined that the vehicle was, in fact, stolen and that two men and a woman were in the area, and possibly associated to the stolen vehicle,” Vrolyk said in a release.

Questioning by officers revealed that all three individuals were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

”The trio were subsequently arrested and held in custody to await their court appearances.”

Investigation into the stolen vehicle continues, Vrolyk added.

NDP ‘out of touch,’ downfall forecast, say Liberals, Greens as spring sitting ends
Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs suggests some within SD33 are “grooming children”

/ Kevin Mills Photo
Year of fires and floods puts Mission’s new high school on ice

Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs (right) suggested people within Chilliwack SD33 are “grooming children” during an appearance with fellow trustee Barry Neufeld (middle) on an internet talk show hosted by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson.
Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs suggests some within SD33 are “grooming children”

A semi spilled a load of metal beams in the southbound lanes of Sumas Way, just south of Highway 1, on Thursday afternoon (June 2). (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Traffic delays on Sumas Way in Abbotsford after semi spills metal beams