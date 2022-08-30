Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford.

Trial slated for man accused of 2018 killing of Jagvir Malhi in Abbotsford

Tyrel Quesnelle charged with shooting on Ross Road, as well as 2017 homicide in Surrey

The trial for a man accused of two killings – one in Abbotsford and the other in Surrey – is scheduled to start Oct. 3 in B.C Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 23, was charged in December 2019 with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Randy Kang, 27, in Surrey in October 2017 and Jagvir Malhi, 19, in Abbotsford in November 2018.

Quesnelle was also later charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in relation to the Kang killing.

Kang, who police have said was “associated to gang activity,” was killed Oct. 27, 2017 in the 11300 block of Alpen Place in Surrey.

A second man was wounded in the attack and was hospitalized.

Malhi was shot Nov. 12, 2018 on Ross Road in Abbosford as he was in his vehicle en route to University of the Fraser Valley, where he was in his second year of criminology studies. He was airlifted from the scene, but died shortly afterward in hospital.

Police later confirmed that Malhi had no criminal history and that he was the unintended victim of a shooting targeted for someone else.

