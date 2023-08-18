Trapped sturgeon freed by DFO, conservation officers near Agassiz

A large sturgeon stranded in shallow water near Agassiz got a little help from fishery and conservation officers.
The rescue of the fish more than eight feet long was reported in a post by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).
“Our fishery officers recently worked alongside BC Conservation Officer Service to help rescue a stranded sturgeon near Agassiz,” it read.
The eight-foot-plus fish “was carefully transported and released into a section of the Fraser River where it could swim freely.”
