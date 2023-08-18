DFO fishery officers with BC Conservation Officer Service members released a stranded eight-foot-plus sturgeon into the Fraser River near Agassiz recently. (DFO)

Trapped sturgeon freed by DFO, conservation officers near Agassiz

8-foot-plus fish ‘carefully transported and released into section of the Fraser River’

A large sturgeon stranded in shallow water near Agassiz got a little help from fishery and conservation officers.

The rescue of the fish more than eight feet long was reported in a post by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

“Our fishery officers recently worked alongside BC Conservation Officer Service to help rescue a stranded sturgeon near Agassiz,” it read.

The eight-foot-plus fish “was carefully transported and released into a section of the Fraser River where it could swim freely.”

DFOFraser RiverSturgeon

