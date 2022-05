A vehicle incident near the Seabird Island community has closed HIghway 7 in both directions. Assessment is underway as of publication. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

No estimated time of reopening

DriveBC reports Highway 7 has been closed in both directions near the Seabird Island community following a vehicle incident. There is no estimated time of opening available.

The crash is between the Sqéwqel Gas Bar and Wahleach Road. Alternate routes are recommended for safety reasons.

A detour is available at Wahleach Road as of 8:39 p.m.

More to come.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

AgassizTraffic