@BuckleBrad Twitter photo.

@BuckleBrad Twitter photo.

VIDEO: Truck hits 232nd St. overpass on Highway 1 exit in Langley, partial blockages in place

Resident reported hearing a ‘big whomp’ just after 4 a.m. Crash first reported by DriveBC at 5:30 a.m.

UPDATE:

A westbound industrial truck exiting Highway 1 has hit the 232nd Street overpass in Langley, shearing off its top, and causing both the on and off ramps to be blocked.

A local resident said he heard a “big whomp” sound at 4:10 a.m.

DriveBC first reported the crash just at 5:30 a.m., and emergency crews are on scene. The crash is causing a visual distraction and congestion, as vehicles are backed up to 264th Street on Highway 1.

Westbound commuters should expect delays. A Ministry of Highways person on site said initial indications are that it is structurally sound. Traffic is allowed on the overpass. The westbound onramp to get into the TransCanada Highway was still closed after 8 a.m.

Traffic

 

A dump truck hit the Livingstone Road overpass (232nd Street) on Highway 1 early Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A dump truck hit the Livingstone Road overpass (232nd Street) on Highway 1 early Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Young Mission hockey star joins B.C.’s elite squad for famed Brick Invitational Tournament
Next story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement

Just Posted

Kelly Large
Missing Abbotsford woman last seen in Chilliwack

Screenshots from a video posted on social media shows a man who has been charged with assaulting four passengers on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).
Surrey man charged after 4 passengers assaulted on transit bus in Abbotsford

(Elections BC photo/Twitter)
Abbotsford School District staff to hold information nights for potential trustees

Gene Lahrkamp (left) and John MacKenzie are No. 2 and 21 respectively on the top-25 list of Canada’s Most Wanted.
Suspect in killing of Abbotsford gangster is 1 of 2 B.C. men on Canada’s Most Wanted list