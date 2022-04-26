VIDEO: Truck hits 232nd St. overpass on Highway 1 exit in Langley, partial blockages in place

Resident reported hearing a ‘big whomp’ just after 4 a.m. Crash first reported by DriveBC at 5:30 a.m.

UPDATE:

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 WB vehicle incident at 232nd St. On & off-ramps are closed. Expect delays. 232nd St overpass has reopened. https://t.co/vUSP9buOEW #Langley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 26, 2022

A westbound industrial truck exiting Highway 1 has hit the 232nd Street overpass in Langley, shearing off its top, and causing both the on and off ramps to be blocked.

A local resident said he heard a “big whomp” sound at 4:10 a.m.

DriveBC first reported the crash just at 5:30 a.m., and emergency crews are on scene. The crash is causing a visual distraction and congestion, as vehicles are backed up to 264th Street on Highway 1.

Westbound commuters should expect delays. A Ministry of Highways person on site said initial indications are that it is structurally sound. Traffic is allowed on the overpass. The westbound onramp to get into the TransCanada Highway was still closed after 8 a.m.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident westbound at 232nd St. The on and off ramps are blocked. Please watch for crew.#SurreyBC #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/9Lkv6iB1HF — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 26, 2022

#BCHwy1 The Livingstone Rd Underpass (232nd St Interchange overpass) is currently closed for vehicle recovery after earlier vehicle incident. Please use alternate routes. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #LangleyBC #Abbotsford

📸 @MainroadLM https://t.co/UHfaU0DI8P pic.twitter.com/DkWcPHnJqN — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) April 26, 2022

