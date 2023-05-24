UPDATE: Traffic slowed on Mission Bridge after seven vehicle collision

Wednesday morning incident occurred on the way to Abbotsford with fire and ambulance on scene

A vehicle incident on Mission Bridge towards Abbotsford on Wednesday morning slowed traffic for over an hour before it was cleared. /Dillon White Photo

A vehicle incident on Mission Bridge on Wednesday (May 24) morning slowed traffic in both directions.

Mission RCMP say a seven-vehicle collision in the southbound lane towards Abbotsford caused traffic to shut down for 10 minutes before opening up to a single lane.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, police and BC Ambulance on scene.

Police say a rear-end collision led to a chain of of vehicles crashing together, sandwiched by a logging truck at the back. There were no serious injuries in the incident.

After delays and congestion on the bridge, traffic was cleared by noon.

