A semi, at least one other vehicle involved

A possible head-on collision involving a semi truck and one other vehicle on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge has brought traffic to a stop. Witnesses have reported one possible fatality.

B.C. Emergency Health Service and Agassiz Fire Department is on the scene as well as RCMP. Both lanes appear to be blocked at this time.

More to come.

