A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 at the 216th Street exit is causing traffic Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. This image shows Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Street Overpass looking westbound. (DriveBC)

TRAFFIC: Highway 1 crash in Langley blocking multiple lanes

Emergency crews are on scene

A vehicle incident is causing a backlog of traffic westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation reported the incident at the 216th Street exit just before 9 a.m., where it is blocking multiple lanes.

“Traffic is currently being redirected through the HOV lane,” the ministry said.

Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 at the 216th Street exit is causing traffic Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. (Google photo)
