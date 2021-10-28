TRAFFIC: Highway 1 crash in Langley blocking multiple lanes

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 at the 216th Street exit is causing traffic Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. This image shows Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Street Overpass looking westbound. (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident is causing a backlog of traffic westbound on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Thursday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation reported the incident at the 216th Street exit just before 9 a.m., where it is blocking multiple lanes.

“Traffic is currently being redirected through the HOV lane,” the ministry said.

Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays in the area due to congestion.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound at 216th St exit has the middle and right lane blocked. Crews are on scene, expect delays in the area due to congestion #LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 28, 2021

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTraffictrans-canada highway