Westbound Highway 1 commuters will be slowed by the congestion left behind from an early morning crash in Langley.

The crash occurred just west of the 232nd Street overpass before 6 a.m., and while the crash site has been cleared, traffic has backed up all the way to Bradner Road in Abbotsford as of 7:30 a.m.

Use Fraser Highway or expect major delays.

