Traffic slows down just off the Deroche Bridge following a Saturday morning head-on collision (Facebook/Allen Fossheim) (Google Maps)

Witnesses say a head-on crash has slowed and stopped traffic along a portion of Highway 7 just off the Deroche Bridge near Harrison Mills.

B.C. Emergency Health Services and local RCMP are on the scene; witnesses have reported one non-life threatening injury but no fatalities.

