Traffic expected to be impacted with big weekend of events in Abbotsford

The Nagar Kirtan Procession is among several big events planned this weekend that are expected to impact traffic in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The City of Abbotsford is warning drivers that streets could be clogged over the long weekend, with a few big events planned on Saturday and Sunday.

Highway 1 and major routes through the city will have additional traffic, and people should plan ahead, the city advises.

The largest event is the Sikh parade – the Nagar Kirtan Procession – taking place on Sunday (Sept. 4), with as many as 100,000 people expected from across the Lower Mainland.

The procession leaves from and ends at the Sikh temple at 30640 Blueridge Drive. Rolling road closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in west Abbotsford along Blueridge Drive, Townline Road, Southern Drive, Sandpiper Drive and Goldfinch Street.

The city recommends that event participants carpool with friends and family or use public transit whenever possible. The Fraser Valley Express Route 66 comes to Abbotsford from Lougheed Mall, Carvolth Exchange and Chilliwack.

On Saturday, the Pacific International Street Rod Association (PISRA) is holding a car cruise, starting at Bradner Park at 11 a.m. and heading towards Langley. The following day, the group holds a 50th anniversary car show 11 a.m .to 4 p.m at Bradner Park.

Also on Saturday is the Summer Tour 2022 concert at Abbotsford Centre featuring Korala Maan, Dilpreet Dhillon, Jordan Sandhu, Sajjan Adeeb, and Baani Sandhu. Doors open at 6 p.m.

On Sunday in addition to the Sikh parade is the Punk in Drublic craft beer and musical festival from 1 to 11 p.m. at Tradex.

Updates and more information will be available on the city website (abbotsford.ca) or at @City_Abbotsford on Twitter.

