TRAFFIC: Downed power lines close Hwy. 3 east of Hope

All lanes blocked, according to Drive B.C.

Highway 3 east of Hope is closed.

Drive B.C. has reported downed hydro lines between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley 16 kilometres east of Hope. All lanes have been blocked. An assessment is in progress.

More to come.

