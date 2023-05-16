The Mission Bridge is undergoing maintenance on the right lane towards Abbotsford and delays are expected./Kiana Comis Photo.

UPDATE: Traffic delays expected to continue on Mission Bridge

The right lane towards Abbotsford is closed for maintenance that is expected to last several days

UPDATE #2: Maintenance was completed and the bridge is now fully open.

UPDATE: Repairs to Mission Bridge are expected to continue to cause delays for drivers heading to Abbotsford on Wednesday (May 17) with a southbound lane closure.

ORIGINAL STORY

Delays for drivers on the Mission Bridge are expected to continue today.

Maintenance on the bridge is blocking the right lane towards Abbotsford with traffic delays predicted.

According to a post from the City of Mission, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure — responsible for maintaining the bridge — is inspecting the Mission Bridge’s north-end southbound slow lane while the fast lane remains open with a 60 km/h speed reduction.

“Engineers and a snooper unit are investigating the area and the slow lane closure is expected to remain in place for several days,” the city’s post reads.

For more information, visit Drive BC.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
MissionTraffic

