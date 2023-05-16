UPDATE: Traffic delays expected to continue on Mission Bridge

UPDATE #2: Maintenance was completed and the bridge is now fully open.
✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy11 – the Abbotsford-Mission Bridge is now fully open southbound.#Abbotsford #MissionBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 17, 2023
UPDATE: Repairs to Mission Bridge are expected to continue to cause delays for drivers heading to Abbotsford on Wednesday (May 17) with a southbound lane closure.
⚠️ #BCHwy11 Southbound lane closure on the #Abbotsford/#MissionBC bridge this morning for maintenance. Watch for crews in this #ConeZoneBC and expect delays in the area. #YXX
ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/rHirv3vFx3 pic.twitter.com/d8Kds8dvWt
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 17, 2023
ORIGINAL STORY
Delays for drivers on the Mission Bridge are expected to continue today.
Maintenance on the bridge is blocking the right lane towards Abbotsford with traffic delays predicted.
According to a post from the City of Mission, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure — responsible for maintaining the bridge — is inspecting the Mission Bridge’s north-end southbound slow lane while the fast lane remains open with a 60 km/h speed reduction.
“Engineers and a snooper unit are investigating the area and the slow lane closure is expected to remain in place for several days,” the city’s post reads.
⚠️REMINDER – #BCHwy11 southbound required bridge maintenance on #MissionBridge blocking the right lane. Expect delays.
ℹ️https://t.co/RMEOl9vMX5 #Abbotsford
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 16, 2023
