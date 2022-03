Crash was first reported just before 1:30 p.m.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 1:45 p.m. March 27.

A crash at 248th Street in Langley is slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m., March 27, and a vehicle is reportedly in the left lane.

Google Maps shows congestion building up fast, with vehicles backed up past 272nd Street at 1:45 p.m.

